The City of Columbia Public Works has scheduled an informal open house to discuss details of a maintenance project on Garth Avenue.
The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 in the Fellowship Hall at Parkade Baptist Church, 2102 N. Garth Ave.
The project includes reconstruction of pavement, curbs and sidewalk sections along Garth Avenue, as well as an asphalt overlay along Garth between Texas Avenue and Thurman Street, according to a news release from Public Works.
Construction of new sidewalks on the east side of Garth Avenue, between Texas Avenue and Leslie Lane and between Craig Street and Thurman Street, is also possible, the release said.
Those attending the open house will have access to design concepts and city engineering staff will be available for questions and concerns.
Public Works asks residents to park on the south side of the church and enter through the glass double doors.