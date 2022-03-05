COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works department will host an interested parties open house regarding improvements to Ash Street between Clinkscales and Providence roads.
The meeting will happen March 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the ARC conference room at 1701 West Ash Street.
The open house is intended to present design concepts which may include improvements to the intersection, bicycle lane and sidewalk along Ash Street. The city is asking the public for suggestions or comments about the possible improvements.
At the meeting, residents can review design proposals, speak with Public Works staff and fill out a public comment card. If you can't attend the meeting, you can still comment by completing this public comment form.
You can find more information about the project here, or by calling the city of Columbia at 573-874-CITY.