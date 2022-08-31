COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works street crews will begin repairing speed humps and speed tables on several Columbia streets on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Crews will be working daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and some lanes will be temporarily closed. Crews will keep at least one lane open to traffic at all times.
The repairs will occur on the following streets:
- Limerick Lane
- Louisville Drive
- Proctor Drive
- Smith Drive
- Sudbury Drive
The installment and repairs are part of the city's neighborhood traffic management program, according to a news release.
Traffic calming on Smith and Louisville drives were approved by city council earlier this year. The project is estimated to cost $151,975 and is paid for by the annual traffic calming funds, Public Works said. When construction is complete, the project will include speed humps, flashing pedestrian beacons, crosswalks, enhanced safety marking, signage and concrete work.
Traffic calming on Proctor Drive was also approved by city council earlier this year. The investment for the project is expected to cost $30,000 and is paid for by the annual traffic calming funds.
The speed humps being installed on Limerick Lane and Sudbury Drive are part of regular street maintenance to replace existing speed humps that have deteriorated over time. Funding for their replacement is from the 2022 fiscal year street maintenance budget, according to Public Works.
Installation of the speed humps is expected to be completed by Tuesday, Sept. 13.