COLUMBIA − Midwest Startups recently named Columbia and Jefferson City as two of the best cities in the Midwest to start a small business for 2022.
The rankings were based off of relative and absolute ecosystems, 18 different data sources that looked at startup activity, access to resources and business climate.
Lily White, the vice president of external affairs at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, says although every community has its own highlights, she believes Columbia shines the brightest.
"Almost any kind of business can thrive in Columbia," White said. "We are not too heavy in one area or another. For us having such diversity and a solid group of young professionals, that makes it easier to maintain during harder times."
Leigh Lockhart, the owner of Main Squeeze, is originally from St. Louis but came to Columbia to start her business. She says owning a small business has been a dream come true for her.
"I wanted to live in Columbia because I was always charmed by smaller communities," Lockhart said. "Columbia seemed a lot less intimidating."
Lockhart started her business 25 years ago and says she would still encourage anyone to start their business in Columbia today.
"One of the reasons that I love Columbia is because of the unique offerings," she said.
Columbia small businesses are also able to thrive because of the support from the community. According to the Midwest Startups, this year has seen a lot of growth for college towns.
Scale is an accelerated fund and venture studio in Columbia that focuses on helping those in the Midwest to start businesses, fund them and hire people to fund the companies.
Brett Calhoun, the executive director at Scale, said the support he's had in Columbia helped him get this business off the ground a year and a half ago.
Calhoun's goal starting this business was to start a smaller fund and figure out a business like this would even work in Columbia on top of recruiting talent.
"We've been able to do all those things and a big reason for that is the people here," Calhoun said.
Columbia was ranked at No. 22 in the Midwest while Jefferson City was ranked No. 53. Both cities saw growth from last year's rankings. St. Louis was ranked at No. 5, while Kansas City came in at No. 11.