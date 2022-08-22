COLUMBIA - The Federal Transit Administration announced last Monday that Columbia will receive a federal grant of $2.8 million to be used for public transit.
This is the first such grant Columbia has received since 2020, when the federal government gave the city $6.5 million to allow citizens to ride public transportation for free.
The grant is part of the first competitive FTA grant under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocated over $1 billion to cities across the country to pursue low-emissions vehicles. Columbia and St. Louis were the only two cities in Missouri to receive this grant.
John Ogan, the public information specialist for Columbia Public Works, says the city will use the money to purchase and maintain electric buses.
“Based on the prices, we will probably be able to obtain two additional electric buses for our fleet," Ogan said. "These will replace two of our diesel buses, which we can sell to another city or perhaps put up for auction or be scrapped.”
This is not Columbia’s first move toward lower emissions. Columbia’s GoCOMO Transit fleet has been gradually phasing out diesel-powered buses in favor of cleaner alternatives.
“We also have compressed natural gas buses, which are a low-emission alternative,” Ogan said. “We are committed to getting as many low emissions vehicles, such as compressed natural gas or electric, as possible."
While drastically cutting down on fuel costs, one of the main concerns for electric vehicles is their inability to drive for long periods of time without a charge. However, the city of Columbia may have a solution to this problem.
“We will be purchasing extended life batteries, which will allow for 30% more drive time,” Ogan said.
The benefits of electric buses will also be a convenience to riders.
“Electric buses are quieter, they have less emissions, and have a very smooth ride,” Ogan said.
One everyday bus rider, who asked to remain anonymous, welcomes the change.
“It would help the economy a lot,” he said. “Electric is cheaper than fuel.”
For him, this change increases his already positive view of Columbia’s public transit system.
“If it were not for these buses, I wouldn’t be able to get around,” he said. “They take me where I got to go and pick me up where I need to be picked up. I just can’t thank these drivers enough for all they do.”
Columbia currently has four electric vehicles in its fleet, a number that the city hopes to grow over the next decade.