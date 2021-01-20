COLUMBIA -- Columbia’s Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) received the Promote Missouri Fund of about $38,000 to market and advertise leisure tourism.
It plans to use the funds to inform people of attractions and COVID-19 related steps that businesses and hotels are taking.
CVB Strategic Communications Manager Megan McConachie says the goal is for more money to be spent on businesses and more people to stay overnight in hotels.
“Leisure tourism, like any other destination, has taken a really significant hit due to COVID-19, and that really ripples out into a lot of areas in the community,” McConachie said. “Not only does that affect our hotels, restaurants and stores, but there are fewer number of people who are here and are paying sales tax on purchases. That also affects the quality of life that we’re able to enjoy here as residents.”
McConachie says most of the funding will go to print and digital ads, and some will go to billboards.
McConachie says she wants “visitors to know how they can get to Columbia and what they can expect when they’re here in Columbia as far as safety, masking and social distancing.”
A local resident, John Rice, says he only sees this as a positive thing.
“It won’t fix all of the problems that COVID-19 has created for businesses and hotels, but it’s one thing that can help,” Rice said.
The general manager and co-owner of Lakota Coffee, Andrew Ducharme, says he also feels this is positive. Ducharme appreciates the effort to bring more tourists to Columbia. However, he doesn’t feel this will have a big impact on his business’ profits.
“The stores still have to maintain the 6-feet social distancing guidelines, so the stores are only at about 35% capacity,” Ducharme said. “It’ll help if a lot of the tourists want their coffees to-go.”
McConachie hopes that the advertisements that come from the Promote Missouri Fund will help local businesses and hotels as well as the community as a whole.