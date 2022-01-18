COLUMBIA - Columbia residents should expect to receive their refuse and recycling bag vouchers the week of Jan. 24.
According to the city of Columbia, customers should receive two vouchers for 26-count rolls of black refuse bags and two vouchers for 18-count rolls of blue recycling bags.
The city asks that vouchers are not perforated and that customers separate them and use them only as needed.
For extra bags, customers can pay for black refuse bags in rolls of five for $10. Call WasteZero at 1-800-866-3954 for recycling bags and a voucher will be mailed for free.
Here are the locations where customers can redeem those bag vouchers:
Gerbes
- 1729 West Broadway
- 2900 Paris Road
Hy-Vee
- 3100 West Broadway
- 25 Conley Road
- 405 East Nifong Blvd.
Menards
- 3340 Vandiver Drive
Moser's Foods
- 705 Business Loop 70 W
- 4840 Rangeline St.
- 900 North Keene St.
Schnucks
- 1400 Forum Blvd.
If customers do not receive a waste voucher by Jan 28, they should contact WasteZero at 1-800-866-3954 or at customerservice@wastezero.com. Vouchers will be mailed to the service address regardless of who is paying for utilities.