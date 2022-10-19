COLUMBIA — The Columbia Regional Airport opened its brand new terminal Wednesday, 14 months after beginning construction.
COU held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, which included comments from Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, UM System President Mun Choi, and a self-paced tour for those in attendance.
What’s a grand opening without some fanfare? Marching Mizzou welcomed guests to the new terminal which features a recording of the MU fight song each time the baggage carousel makes its rounds. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ouCOHQ7dzv— Austin Wright (@Austin_WrightTV) October 19, 2022
"It is a super exciting project," airport manager Mike Parks said. "It is really the door to the community. Probably the most exciting part about it is it represents our community a lot better than the old terminal did."
COU's new terminal features a wider concourse and new amenities for families that the original area could not provide. Service animals and displays from local artists span the entire facility, including a hand-painted mural of the Missouri countryside by Fulton artist Jane Mudd.
During the ceremony, Nabohlz Construction manager Mitchell Fuemeller said the terminal required 180,000 man-hours and contains 52,000 square feet of space. The project took two years to design and plan, while the physical construction of the site took about 16 months to complete.
Funding for the airport came from several sources by the Mayor Brian Treece administration in 2016, including a hotel/motel tax, the city of Columbia's designated loan fund, and a transportation sales tax.
"Anytime that your are getting more and more flights into the state gives more and more opportunity for people," Gov. Parson said. "Those flights could very easily start coming here. Like American Airlines, if they start flying here to multiple locations, United, whomever it might be, Delta, it's a good day for all of us in Missouri."
COU officials hope to add new airlines to the airport as soon as possible, even after United Airlines suspended flights in early January. Flight service to Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago will continue as currently scheduled.
The airport has an $800,000 grant awarded to COU by the U.S. Department of Transportation in February 2020 that could allow a flight service to Charlotte, North Carolina. Parks previously told KOMU that they hope to add new options "whether that's a low-cost carrier or another major airline."
According to airport officials, flights through the new terminal will begin on Oct. 26 with American Airlines as the sole provider.