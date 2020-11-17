COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport had a groundbreaking Tuesday as it's set to begin construction on its new terminal.
The terminal will be part of a $20 million airport improvement project that began in March 2015.
Governor Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin were all in attendance at Tuesday's ceremony. The officials believe the new terminal will be beneficial economically.
“It's great for our economy, and it's great for our community and the entire state,” Treece said. “If we want to make Columbia a destination for companies that want to locate their domestic headquarters in a city like Columbia, they have to be able to fly in and out conveniently, and I think this is going to be a major enhancement.”
The new terminal will also allow Columbia Regional Airport to add new destinations.
“We made a major change in that marketing strategy to fly to these major what's called hub cities like Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte and Denver. I think there's a handful of those, like Atlanta and Phoenix, that are left,” Treece said. “But again, we can't do that with the current facility we have now. A new airport terminal puts all of those options in play for us.”
The addition of major cities will also make room for businesses to expand to Columbia.
“I can assure you traveling around the states and traveling overseas trying to recruit businesses is one thing they want; they want to have access to where they’re going,” Gov. Parson said. “The reality of it is can you get in and can you get out? And what is the convenience and what is your time? I think that adding something in St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia makes our state that much better.”
Although some airline companies have slowed travel due to the pandemic, some believe the amount of travel will soon increase.
“So during an era of COVID, it actually has made a lot of sense, because you would think that a lot of airport construction would stop, but nationally, it's actually accelerating because there's a reduction in traffic right now,” aviation journalist Chris Sloan said. “There's every expectation that over the next three or four years, at least for domestic traffic, it'll return.”
With Columbia as a central city, there is a high possibility that the new terminal will promote economic growth.
“Airports are very, very key and central to the prosperity, economic growth in a certain city and connectivity. and that type of thing is extremely important because you know, if you're in Columbia, you're basically a one stop away from almost any place in the world,” Sloan said. “Businesses and people, and startup companies, and venture capital, a lot of that now, particularly gears itself toward being in areas that have connections with the rest of the world and making that easy.”
Officials say the new terminal will be complete in the summer of 2022.