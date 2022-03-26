BOONE COUNTY - The Columbia Regional Airport is inviting residents to come see the progress of the brand new terminal on April 12.
Guided tours will begin at 3:30 p.m. by the south side of the existing airport terminal. Residents will be given a sneak peek at the new terminal where they will be able to walk through the construction site and see the progress that has been made.
"It’s important that the public has an opportunity to see the progress that has been made," Airport Manager Mike Parks in a press release.
"Everyone in attendance will be able to see firsthand how the terminal will enhance COU’s services and allow us to provide a more enjoyable airport experience for Columbia residents and visitors."
The new terminal will be larger and feature new amenities, such as several passenger boarding bridges, a restaurant, a mother's room, a sensory room and an interior service animal relief area.
Construction on the new terminal began in late 2020. It is part of a $20 million airport improvement project that began in 2015. The project also include a runway extension that recently just finished in December 2021.
The new terminal is scheduled to be open in summer of 2022.
Airport management said to call 573-817-5064 or email airport@CoMo.gov for any questions, concerns or requests for accommodations related to disability.