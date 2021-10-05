COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport’s (COU) runway extension is close to being completed.
The extension of the primary runway will allow for longer landing and takeoff distances. The increased runway distance will lead to fewer delays because of heat and inclement weather. It will also benefit larger aircrafts.
The extension project will extend the runway from 6,500 to 7,400 feet. New LED lightning will also be installed for the entirety of the runway. It's estimated to cost $9 million and is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration.
"In conjunction with the opening of the new COU terminal, we look forward to an improved passenger experience for those traveling in and out of Columbia Regional Airport," airport manager Michael Parks said in a press release.
COU is also proposing a project to provide additional parking spaces for the new terminal building at the airport. It would add 93 standard parking spaces, six accessible parking spaces, lighting, storm sewers and more.
The total cost of the proposed project is estimated at $550,715.
A meeting regarding the proposed expansion of the parking lot has been scheduled for Oct. 8. The meeting will be held in conference room 1C in City Hall, from 3 to 4 p.m.