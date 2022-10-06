COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport is inviting the public to an opening ceremony for its new terminal.
The event is set to take place on Oct. 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 11300 S. Airport Drive.
A spokesperson for the airport said the ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at 3 p.m. and members of the public are encouraged to arrive around 2:45 p.m.
The airport also said local and state officials including Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barabara Buffaloe and Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin will deliver comments at the ceremony.
A spokesperson said the community will be able to tour the new terminal.
"This is an opportunity for the entire region to come together and celebrate our new terminal and the amenities it has to offer for travelers in the mid-Missouri region," said City of Columbia Economic Development Director Stacey Button.
The new 52,000-square-foot terminal includes four gates and passenger boarding bridges. The terminal will also have a restaurant, a sensory room and a service animal relief area.
Flights through the new terminal will be announced at the ceremony.