BOONE COUNTY- Columbia Regional Airport will add two flights to its schedule starting on May 6.
American Airlines will re-add a flight to Chicago-O'Hare International Airport. United Airlines will re-add a flight to Denver the same day. The two flights were suspended due to the pandemic.
Right now, American only offers flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. United only flies to Chicago.
The new flights will open up the day before MU's graduation begins, on May 7. The True-False Film Festival begins earlier that week, on May 5. This will give travelers more options to reach Columbia.
The airport is still operating below its pre-pandemic levels, but the two added flights are a step in that direction.