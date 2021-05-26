COLUMBIA - As the summer months begin, the community is anxious to travel and get back to flying.
In the month of April alone, the Columbia Regional Airport saw an increase of 801% in passenger load compared to last April.
COU saw 4,670 enplanements and 4,746 deplanements for a monthly total of 9,416 for passenger load factors.
COU recently added an additional flight in May and already expect additional flights in June and July.
Michael Parks, airport manager, says he expects the numbers of passengers flying in and out to only increase in the coming months.
"From May we are going to five flights a day and in July up to seven flights a day," Parks said.
The breakdown of the increase in flights per day for the coming months is as follows.
May
- American Airlines - 4 departures per day
- United Airlines - 1 departure per day
June
- American Airlines - 5 departures
- United Airlines - 1 departure per day
July
- American Airlines - 5 departures
- United Airlines - 1 departure per day
Parks says the airport is continuing to prioritize the safety of all passengers while flights begin to expand.
"I feel like the airlines are doing a great job ensuring the safety of the passengers making them feel comfortable in the airplane," Parks said.
That safety paired with the increase in flights makes for some excited travelers.
Mizzou tennis coach, Chris Wootton, says that the opening of more flights is a wonderful thing for the community.
"The flights opening up were really the stem for all of us to be able to say hey, let's be able to go out, let's go do some things," Wootton said.
Parks says the excitement goes both ways.
"We're excited to get people here in Columbia just as much as we are to see people flying out," he said. "We love people coming to visit our community and we're happy that they're able to do that and visit people here."
Woottson feels a difference in happiness around the community because of the increase and options of flights.
"I think the joy has been fantastic," he said. "We've suffered through a lot as the whole population of the world has, and I think the ability to actually create some joy in our lives by getting on an airplane, being able to go, being able to do the things that we've wanted to do for so long, I think not only are we creating joy for ourselves but for all of our family and our friends around us."
Travelers from out of town feel the newfound excitement as well. Nancy Vitale, who is visiting Columbia for work, says the increase in available flights has made her job a lot easier.
"Being a national account manager, it's very crucial that we can get on an airplane because it's part of our job, going nationally," Vitale said.
"Getting out of the house and not feeling like you're stuck at home anymore is a good feeling."
"There's a lot more plans in the future."
Todd Derudder, originally from Los Angeles and in town for work at Goldschmidt Cancer Center, says he flies at least once a week, every week.
"I mean it's my livelihood, if I can't fly, I'm stuck at home and I can't do my job," Derudder said. "I can only do so much remotely."
The consensus amongst the Columbia community and those visiting is an eagerness for things to return to normal.
"As it opens up, what I see is it seems like most people are on the same page as hey look, we're in this together," Derudder said.