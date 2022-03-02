Columbia Regional Airport's new terminal will open by the end of this summer

BOONE COUNTY − Members of Columbia's Airport Advisory Board had a tour of the airport's new $23 million terminal Wednesday.
Board meeting are usually held in the city hall, but board members gathered in the conference room at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) for the latest meeting.
"None of us had the chance to see it yet," Airport Advisory Board chair BJ Hunter said. "So we want to actually be able to walk in and see the progress of what was going on with the building."
The $23 million terminal is a 52,000-square-foot-facility, compared to the current 16,000 square feet facility.
Hunter said he was most surprised by the overall size of the new terminal.
"I knew we were increasing our size by quite a bit, but didn't really have any way to quantify that," Hunter said.
According to Nabholz Construction Company, the new terminal will have an entryway that will open to a 25-foot-high clerestory, which will provide a lot of natural light. It will have a ticketing area, a TSA checkpoint, concourse seating and three boarding gates, with the capability to add a fourth.
"More space, more amenities," Hunter said. "The old building wasn't even ADA compliant. The new building will be just the difference in a 50-year-old building versus a brand new building."
Hunter hopes the new terminal could bring a new awareness to the air service out of Columbia.
"Just everybody wins when our air travel goes up," Hunter said,
The new terminal will open by the end of summer 2022.