COLUMBIA - A Columbia resident was arrested for suspected arson after a car caught fire in the parking lot of Extended Stay on West Business Loop 70 early Friday.
When officers and firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
Arson was suspected by firefighters and patrol officers on the scene.
Columbia Police's Criminal Investigations Division was asked to review the case and confirmed arson as the cause of the fire.
CPD arrested Leslie Lee Williams, 40.
Williams had outstanding arrest warrants for first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Williams was taken to the Boone County Jail for two counts of arson and two counts of tampering, in addition to the existing arrest warrants.
The investigation is ongoing.