BOONE COUNTY - A Columbia driver was hospitalized after veering from the road Monday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Around 6 a.m., 18-year-old Luke Drummond was driving westbound on Route WW, just west of Olivet Road.
According to the report, Drummond traveled off the right side of the roadway where his vehicle struck a tree and overturned.
He sustained moderate injuries and was transported to University Hospital by ambulance.
Drummond's vehicle, a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser, was totaled in the crash.