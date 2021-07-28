COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department was on the scene of a residential structure fire at 3403 Elm Grove Drive at 1:28 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. 

When the first unit arrived to the Elm Grove Trailer Park, smoke was coming out the front door. Crews deployed a preconnected hose line from a back bedroom and performed an aggressive fire attack. 

Columbia residential structure fire leads to $2,500 worth of damage

Eight units from the Columbia Fire Department responded according to a press release. 

Fire investigators said the fire was accidental and originated from a back bedroom. There was an estimated $2,500 worth of damage. 

The residents in the home had exited before the arrival of the fire department, and no injuries were reported. Fire crews rescued five kittens. 