Columbia residential structure fire leads to $2,500 worth of damage

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department was on the scene of a residential structure fire at 3403 Elm Grove Drive at 1:28 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
When the first unit arrived to the Elm Grove Trailer Park, smoke was coming out the front door. Crews deployed a preconnected hose line from a back bedroom and performed an aggressive fire attack.
Eight units from the Columbia Fire Department responded according to a press release.
Fire investigators said the fire was accidental and originated from a back bedroom. There was an estimated $2,500 worth of damage.
The residents in the home had exited before the arrival of the fire department, and no injuries were reported. Fire crews rescued five kittens.