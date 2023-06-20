COLUMBIA − Columbia City Council will review a proposal Tuesday night that would raise electric rates for residents and businesses.
Earlier this month, the council discussed a proposed $8.3 million revenue increase for Columbia Water and Light Utilities. The average rate will increase nearly 7% and is expected to take effect on July 1.
In a staff memo to council, the city said the increase is "necessary to address an increase in operation and maintenance expenses, maintain cash reserve levels, and ensure adequate debt coverage for the entire Water and Electric fund."
This increase will not only impact residents, but also stores and restaurants that use large amounts of power.
Tyler Swehla, the general manager of Pappo’s in Columbia, says the pizzeria and pub uses power in almost every way.
“We definitely have a lot of power usage from lights being on and some lights being on all night,” he said. “We have power usage with all of our water, and pretty much all the equipment back in the kitchen.”
He said the restaurant's most important components are the ones that use the most power.
“We have pizza ovens, three really big industrial size pizza ovens that are taking on a lot of energy,” he said. “So that also all is plugged in overnight so there’s a ton of usage there.”
City officials declined to comment on the proposed rate increase until after it presents its report to the City Council. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall.