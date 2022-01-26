COLUMBIA — Columbia residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback about the reconstruction of Columbia Regional Airport's Taxiway A at an interested parties meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The meeting will be held at Columbia City Hall, in conference room 1A/1B from 3 to 4 p.m.

Residents will have the opportunity to speak with COU staff and provide feedback on the reconstruction project.

Taxiway A reconstruction diagram

The southern 5,500 feet of the taxiway was reconstructed in 2014, but the remaining 960-foot portion will be reconstructed during the new project. This portion lies between taxiway A4 and Runway 13-31.

The reconstruction also includes the installation of pavement markings for the entire taxiway.

Taxiway A reconstruction diagram 2

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Hannah Norton is a Digital Producer for KOMU 8. A current senior at the University of Missouri, she is studying Print & Digital News Reporting. Reach her at hannah.norton@mail.missouri.edu, or on Twitter @HannahNorton89.

Recommended for you