COLUMBIA — Columbia residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback about the reconstruction of Columbia Regional Airport's Taxiway A at an interested parties meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The meeting will be held at Columbia City Hall, in conference room 1A/1B from 3 to 4 p.m.
Residents will have the opportunity to speak with COU staff and provide feedback on the reconstruction project.
The southern 5,500 feet of the taxiway was reconstructed in 2014, but the remaining 960-foot portion will be reconstructed during the new project. This portion lies between taxiway A4 and Runway 13-31.
The reconstruction also includes the installation of pavement markings for the entire taxiway.