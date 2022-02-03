JEFFERSON CITY − Two people have been arrested and charged following a shooting in Jefferson City Thursday morning.
Columbia residents Powell Yaeger, 27, and Alisha Selvey, 32, were arrested by the Boone County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon in Hartsburg.
Yaeger is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, while Selvey is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, according to online court records. JCPD said deputies found a rifle in the suspect's vehicle that they believe was used in the shooting.
The Jefferson City Police Department reported a 25-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound Thursday around 7:55 a.m.
Jefferson City Communications first reported the victim was located in the 600 block of Boonville Road, but further information advised the victim moved to the Break Time station on Main Street. JCPD says Powell and Selvey fled the scene prior to officers' arrival.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and refused to cooperate with investigators, police said.
JCPD said witnesses gave suspect descriptions and their direction of travel. Police believe the victim and suspects are familiar with each other.
Powell and Selvey are being transported to the Cole County Jail and will be held on no-bond warrants, JCPD said.