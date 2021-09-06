COLUMBIA - Labor Day was a refreshing day for Columbia residents.
Many residents took the opportunity to go outside and enjoy the nice weather. Many went to parks around the area, like Dalton Hendrix, who took a stroll around Stephens Lake Park.
"It's been really nice out," Hendrix said. "I might go hang out with some friends later in the day and go swimming."
"It's what 80? It's 80 degrees out, nice breeze, feel's good," Hendrix continued.
Another resident, Mark Lesniak, used his Labor Day to play chess at the park, playing with other civilians who were walking the paths at Stephens.
"I'm enjoying the nice weather," Lesniak said, "I generally just have been sitting, making some eye contact with people as they go by."
"Occasionally, someone will come up and ask me about [the chess board] and they're ready to play a game with me," Lesniak said.
Hendrix said he didn't go outside last year due to the pandemic. COVID-19 rates are continuing to climb toward January levels, but this year is different due to the vaccine.
"Labor Day this year is like way better," Hendrix said, "Last year, I don't think I even went out. I think I just kind of hung out in my room for like the whole day."
"Compared to this year, it's so much better to be able to see people just hang around."
Lesniak supported that statement.
"Last Labor Day, I was definitely inside," Lesniak said. "Spent a lot more time inside last year for sure."
"It's nice to be able to come out in the nice weather," he said.