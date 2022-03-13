COLUMBIA - The sun was out Sunday afternoon and is here to stay for most of the week.
The Stephens Lake Park trails met several Columbia residents enjoying the spring-like weather after last week's snowfall.
Columbia got a total of 4.6 inches of snow this time around, after a third-Thursday in a row.
Temperatures climbed up to the mid-60s Sunday, it appears that's just a sneak peak at what's to come.
One woman, Brenda Hanson, said she went to Stephens to get some fresh air and catch some sun.
"It's easier to exercise when you can get out, you're more motivated. Even though I exercise indoors it's kind of boring," she said.
Hanson also said she wanted to take advantage of the near 70-degree weather because she had been stuck inside far too long, due to COVID concerns.
"We're all social creatures, we need to interact and see other people and smile. It opens things up for you," she said. "There's a sense of freedom that you didn't have [during COVID-19 lockdowns]."
St. Patrick's Day festivities this week will be welcomed with warmer temperatures staying around.
Stay updated on all of your latest weather forecast with KOMU 8's First Alert weather team.