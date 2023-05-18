COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia's Solid Waste Utility plans to stop curbside recycling for the next month, leaving some residents worried about how this could impact the city's recycling efforts.
The department officially announced it will suspend its curbside recycling service on Wednesday in response to staffing shortages, which it said has been an on-going issue since 2015. Curbside pickup is scheduled to resume no sooner than June 20, according to Solid Waste.
This announcement comes after the department hosted a meeting on its recycling program Tuesday night. Columbia Utilities spokesperson Matt Nestor said the department is currently working with consultant group Tolton RTT to evaluate the program and how it can improve.
Nestor said the department plans to use this month-long break to continue to learn how it can best gain and retain employees so curbside pickup can be resumed.
"Our goal is to take this time, do some evaluation on staffing, staffing concerns, and figure out how we can best return this service," Nestor said. "We know it’s a very important service, but we want to be able to provide it in a way that makes sense for us and our collection crew.”
In the mean time, Nestor said residents can utilize the city's nine recycling drop-off centers, which are open to the public all hours of the day.
Despite having this resource available, some in the community worry this may deter people from recycling, including resident and retired teacher Alison Kaiser.
"I will keep brining my stuff out here, but a lot of people will just put it in the trash, I’m afraid," Kaiser said.
Kevin Quinn, who has used Columbia's recycling services for the past 12 years, said the cancellation could make it difficult for some people to travel to recycling centers.
"It depends on how far they have to go to get here," Quinn said. "My sense is that if it gets much more prolonged, they’ll just start putting it in black bags and setting it out in the street as trash.”
Nestor said any recycling that residents leave with garbage for collection will not be sorted and will be taken to the landfill.
Although curbside pickup is temporarily unavailable, Quinn said he believes recycling is valuable and hopes people use the drop-off centers to keep items out of the earth and the ocean.
Kaiser said if people make a conscious effort to recycle, using the drop-off centers is manageable.
"I clean them out and I sort them at home," Kaiser said. "If you make it part of your routine, it’s not that hard.”
Residents said despite frustration about curbside recycling being suspended, they appreciate Solid Waste workers' efforts.
"They’re always friendly," Quinn said. "I know it’s really hard work and they have to work a lot of times in really bad weather, so we appreciate what they do.”