COLUMBIA - Tuesday, April 18 is Tax Day for individuals around the country. For residents in Columbia, there was more than one option for people who needed help filling out and filing their forms.
The Salvation Army, Love Columbia and the MU Family Impact Center all brought in volunteers to provide in-person help for all different demographics.
The Salvation Army brought in AARP workers to offer assistance. Major Kevin Cedervall said he's seen their program evolve over the past couple of years due to COVID-19, from less face-to-face contact to more of it this year.
"They can make sure that you're doing things properly," Cedervall said. "That's the big thing, just having that face-to-face connection and the ability to ask questions and get immediate answers."
The IRS reports that nearly 94% of all individual tax returns were filed electronically. For some, online tax services can be confusing and more expensive.
TurboTax and TaxAct are two of the most widely used online services, but both have barriers that in-person communication can find its way around.
"Some people just have that fear of taxes, so they want somebody to help out," Cedervall said.
As the deadline to file approached, different tax assistance programs in Columbia saw an uptick in the people wanting to use them. Cedervall said the last-minute increase is something that he tends to see every year.
"A lot of people even calling today asking if they can get their taxes done, and they can't. It does take a couple of days to get them all through," Cedervall said.
In-person meetings can offer help for tax forms in the short term and getting documents in on time, but also help set residents up for success during the next tax season and beyond.
"Each person gets an envelope that has all of their tax forms that they can keep for future needs," Cedervall said.
For the couple of months that The Salvation Army allowed AARP to use their building, Cedervall said it is a great resource for people like him who could use the help.
"I don't do well with taxes, so it's great to have people that can help us with that," Cedervall said.
For people who don't end up meeting the Tuesday deadline, there is an option to file for an extension. More information about Tax Day and the extension can be found on the IRS website.