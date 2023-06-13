COLUMBIA − Community members are joining together to express their frustrations after an incident at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Columbia on Sunday.
Some residents in the area formed a Facebook group, Parents For Action - ARC - 6/12/23, which currently has about 35 members.
The group formed after police responded to an altercation at the ARC upon receiving reports of possible shots fired around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
On Monday, prosecutors charged Lakeisha Thomas, 37, with four felony counts in relation to the incident. This includes second-degree assault, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Boone County court documents further revealed that Thomas went to the ARC to pick up her daughter. Police said she used a handgun to strike at least two victims who were in an apparent altercation. Documents indicated this left one juvenile victim with a laceration above his eye, as well as a broken jaw and several teeth knocked out, and another victim with a bump on the side of the head.
Aaron Rugen, a Mexico resident, was at the ARC for his 5-year-old child's birthday at the time of the incident. He said his family saw a gun and immediately took cover.
"Without hesitation I got my kids and put them behind a stone pillar on the far side of the glass to have some cover," Rugen said.
According to Rugen, just one ARC staff member attempted to break up the fight.
"I didn't see hardly any adults there to direct these young kids, except for the one guy who was immediately trying to handle the fight situation," Rugen said.
Rugen claimed there were many families at the ARC at the time of the incident. He said he started the Facebook group in an effort to build a community and keep those invested in the situation updated.
Additionally, Rugen said some in the community weren't satisfied with the charges brought against Thomas.
"Why are the individuals involved not facing some type of child endangerment charges because there was 100 people there, the majority being children," Rugen said. "One stray bullet and a child could have been injured."
According to Rugen, the group provides a platform for people to share their stories and bring awareness to the Boone County prosecutor.
"I've already reached out to the Boone County prosecutor, who's gotten me in touch with the lead investigator on the case against [Thomas]," Rugen said.
Additionally, Rugen said he let the prosecutor know other parents in the group could provide further statements if needed.
Rugen said some in the group weren't happy with how ARC staff handled the incident.
"When things really started to escalate there, they [ARC staff] rushed people out of the pool, directly through the front doors where all of this is happening," Rugen said. "If their actions on Sunday are per their policy, that should really be changed."
Rugen said the group hopes their efforts will help promote some positive change in policy to help ensure situations like this are less likely to occur in the future. Moreover, he said the group mirror's the feelings of many families in Columbia right now.
"I think everyone in Columbia in general is tired of the violence and are wanting to see some kind of result occur from it," Rugen said.
According to Rugen, the ARC informed him that it has a third party handle its security security, but the group is off on Sundays.
"I would think in this time of year, Saturdays and Sundays are probably pretty busy days for them," Rugen said. "They should have security there."
KOMU 8 reached out to the ARC and Parks and Recreation on Tuesday but never heard back from either.