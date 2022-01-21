COLUMBIA - A street protest asking for more availability of the warming centers was organized by a group of concerned Columbia citizens Friday night.
“People shouldn’t be cold anymore, city council gets it straight,” around 40 people gathered around the Wabash Bus Station yelled out their requests on warming centers.
The Coalition of Concerned Citizens of Columbia is asking for four specific demands:
- That the Wabash Station be open and available when temperatures are below freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit);
- That the bathrooms be unlocked;
- That those staying have access to fresh water, and;
- That overnighters be allowed to remain until 7:00 a.m. in the morning, which is close to the time that warming centers such as the Boone County Government Center open.
Columbia resident Haley Gronniger held her banner hoping the city council would understand that people were hurting, “ I'm here because nobody deserves to be left on the street. ”
Although the city of Columbia announced on Friday that it would temporarily raise the temperature to open the overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station from 9 degrees to 15 degrees.
Resident Thomas Mattek still said it was not enough.
“That is under freezing temperature. I've only been out here for like 30 minutes, and it already feels like my fingertips are freezing off, ” Mattek said, “I just can't imagine not having a place to sleep in a night like this except on the pavement or under an overpass.”
He also hoped the city could do more to improve this situation.
“For what centers do exist, opening new shelters, improving standards of living in what warming centers and homeless shelters there are,” Mattek said.
The city's Human Rights Commission has asked the City Council twice to raise the required temperature for opening, according to the Columbia Missourian. The second request came during the regular council meeting Tuesday.
City councilman Ian Thomas supported all those demands.
"I think it should have both a more secure, higher barrier entry, shelter like Room at the Inn, and a low barrier entry or possibly a camp outside for people that prefer that lower barrier entry," Thomas said.
He also hoped there would be a permanent solution in the future.
"There is a plan by a coalition of nonprofit organizations called the Opportunity Campus, which would be a dedicated building for providing homeless sheltering services," Thomas said.
He mentioned the city of Columbia tried to develop a plan for providing some of the American Rescue Plan Funds to a project like that.
"And there will be a request for proposals. Sometimes soon, I hope, for organizations to bid on receiving those American Rescue Plan funds. We're probably talking about $3 or $4 million to either rehab or build a new building to serve this function," Thomas said.
Mayoral candidate David Seamon also called for change in an email Friday.
"It's urgent to make sure our neighbors are safe this week and in the next couple of months, but we also should be making plans for next winter, whether or not larger projects, like the proposed Opportunity Campus, are in the works or completed," Seamon said.
A new plan about the warming center will be provided by the middle of next week, according to an email from City Manager De'Carlon Seewood.
The city cited capacity limitations at other shelters as the reason for the temporary temperature change. Those shelters include the Salvation Army Harbor House, Room at the Inn, True North, Phoenix Programs, Rainbow House, Welcome Home, St. Francis House and Flourish.
The city opened the Wabash Bus Station Friday at 7 p.m. and will again Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. The station will close at 6 a.m. the following day.
More information on warming centers can be found online.