BOONE COUNTY - Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Boone County Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on Route WW at El Chaparral Avenue. According to the highway patrol, Victoria Swearengin, 33, attempted to make a left turn and traveled into the path of Matthew Amburgey's vehicle.
Amburgey, 21, and Swearengin were seriously injured and taken to University Hospital by Boone County EMS.
Neither drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report. Both of their vehicles were totaled.