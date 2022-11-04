COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department invites the community to attend a policy and procedures meeting related to FUSUS, a software platform that allows police to access public or business video footage with permission.
The meeting will be held Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center, 1204 International Drive.
The department conducted two public information meetings regarding FUSUS on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. The feedback gathered from those meetings will be incorporated into a proposed policy.
Community members will have a chance to provide feedback related to the policy and set of procedures the department would implement if the use of FUSUS is approved by the Columbia City Council.
With FUSUS, police would have immediate access to video feeds, with the owner’s permission, on a single platform while responding to emergencies and other incidents.
CPD also invites questions through BeHeardCoMo, a city of Columbia website where community members can ask questions about and express their views on proposed projects.