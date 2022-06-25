COLUMBIA – Local residents raced for veterans at the 5th annual Hope for Heroes 5k in Cosmo Park on Saturday.
The run was hosted by the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. All proceeds went towards veteran programs for food insecurity, according to President Lindsay Lopez.
“We established a program that we call the VIP pack, and that's intended to provide food items and personal care items to veterans once per month,” Lopez said.
Locals of all ages ran to raise money, including Todd Cowan, an army veteran, and his dog Max.
“I'm here with Team Red, White and Blue,” Cowan said. “We're out here with our members doing the 5k Hope for Heroes, because it benefits veterans, and we're all about that.”
Team Red, White and Blue is a national veterans organization with a chapter in Columbia, where Cowan serves as the athletic director. Cowan explained the race not only brings his chapter together, but also lets him extend a hand to fellow veterans.
“Being a veteran doesn't go away. It's not seasonal,” Cowan said. “Veterans, as you know, always need a community support base. And so we're constantly doing stuff like this.”
The food bank serves over 500 veterans in 13 counties in Mid-Missouri.
USDA research found that working-age veterans are at a greater risk than the general population of experiencing food insecurity. Lopez says this is true for the counties they serve.
“We recognize that a large number of veterans throughout the 32 counties that we serve are struggling with food insecurity, many of them living at or below the poverty line,” Lopez said.
This year's run was the biggest fundraiser yet for the food bank, totaling $60,000. This was the first year that a 5k race was also held in Jefferson City.
Community members can give back to the VIP program by donating food or funds, or by volunteering by going to their website.