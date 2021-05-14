COLUMBIA - People gathered Friday afternoon in Columbia to protest the escalating aggression between Israel and Palestine.
Protests came after the recent escalating Israeli governmental and settler violence against Palestinians in east Jerusalem.
Groups, such as the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation, spoke on the issue to discuss why they believe what Israel is doing to the Palestinians is wrong. Their main goal was to bring awareness of what exactly is going on between Israel and Palestine.
“We’re here today to create broader, much broader, awareness that is happening all over the world except for the United States,” Rev. Wesley Knight said. “There is a much different voice, and it is the voice of truth, and the truth is that over 10 times as many Palestinians have died in these conflicts as Israeli citizens.”
Next to the group of protesters were Israeli supporters defending Israel and the ongoing conflict.
They believed that many US citizens have been misinformed about the ongoing conflict.
“The first one is that Israel has been attacking Gaza, and the second is that Israel is an apartheid state,” Daniel Swindell, a member of Missouri Zion, said. “Hamas has fired over 20,000 rockets at Israel in the past several years and they continue to fire rockets at Israel.”
Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation was also there to recognize the fundamental human rights of the Palestinians matter. They believe the US’s funding to Israel is what continues to fuel this conflict.
“The American people are paying for it, and we keep funding apartheid. We keep funding this brutal treatment of Palestinian peoples, and we refuse to recognize their human rights,” Knight said.
Opposingly, Israel supporters were disappointed in the protest that took place Friday afternoon. They believe the protestors do not fully understand where Israel is coming from.
“I am disappointed in the protest,” Swindell said. “I think they misrepresent the situation. I don’t know that every person that’s going out to protest is a bad person. I just think maybe they are getting false information and don’t really understand the conflict that’s far away from the United States.”
Both sides at the protest stood on opposite sides of the ongoing conflict, but both wanted to be heard by the community and inform citizens of the severity of the situation.