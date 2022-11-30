COLUMBIA - Some Columbia residents came to city hall Wednesday night to discuss and share their thoughts and questions on a proposal to change the city's trash bag ordinance.
The current ordinance requires residents with curbside pickup to use trash bags with the city logo. The city of Columbia Solid Waste Utilities has recommended that residents should be able to use any type of trash bag.
This is the second public input meeting on the trash bags. Columbia City Council discussed the ordinance change with a first read on Nov. 21.
"What we are talking about [tonight] is, one, should the city continue providing the black logo bags," Columbia Utilities spokesperson Matthew Nestor said. "And two, should we amend the ordinance requiring the black logo bags?"
One of the main problems brought up by those who attended was the price and quality of the trash bags.
Columbia residents currently receive vouchers in January and June to exchange for the logo trash bags. But residents pay for the same amount, although some produce more waste than others.
"She only has 3 bags a week. We have, how many bags a week, seven to ten? We have seven kids," Columbia resident, Nicole Nixon, said. "Where do you make up for all the bags that are constantly ripping? When we have to go to buy trash bags, we have to spend at least $50 just to get trash bags."
"We still have trash strewed down the street from somebody's bag," Columbia resident, Kristin Hill, said. "The strings do not work on any of my bags. We have learned how to lift them, but I still don't want to buy them."
For those who are not against the current trash bag system, some may benefit from a pay-to-throw component.
Pay-to-throw would require residents to pay for the amount of waste produced, meaning a higher fee for more trash. This influences to recycle and compost their waste more often.
"What we need is a system that involves a pay-to-throw component that gives people like you all, who have a big household and put out lots and lots of bags to recycle as much as you can and to compost your food waste," Director of Missouri Peace Works, Mark Haim, said.
But some folks were concerned about removing the logo trash bags without having a plan of action.
"If we just go to any bag that we want, we basically are taking a step backwards," Haim said. "We remove incentives there now, and before we take that step, it would be nice for the city to figure out what is going to be a workable program."
Adding on to that, the removal of the logo trash bags will have an affect on the workers who pickup the waste.
"You had said in previous work sessions that, 'This logo bag will reduce the amount of trash that we are getting to the landfill,' so our guys are afraid of it going back to the old days," Union Representative, Andrew Hutchinson, said. "I grew up in Columbia. People would put out entire weight sets and etc. We know bulky items are still going to be request only, but we want that to be taken into consideration."
The meeting solely focused on the trash bags as thoughts and questions on other trash issues, such as roll carts, were recommended for a later time.
Columbia City Council will discuss whether or not to amend the change with a second read on Monday, Dec. 5.
The decision will not affect the maximum weight of 50 pounds per trash bag.