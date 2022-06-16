COLUMBIA - FIFA announced the 16 cities that will host the World Cup in 2026 on Thursday, and Kansas City was on the list.
The World Cup is one of the largest sporting events in the world, with billions of viewers.
With millions of fans comes just as many tourists wanting to see the games in person. The Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau said even though the event will take place in Kansas City, they expect tourism to impact Columbia too.
“We're really going to kind of take the lead from Kansas City, let them tell us what they need…help them with that and then work on what our destination can do to potentially welcome some new visitors,” Megan McConachie, the strategic communications director for the Columbia and Convention Visitors Bureau, said
This news also impacts soccer fans who are already familiar with the area.
“Having all those people in place, it's so close to where I'm from, I think it's only going to be greater for like, the young kids of the United States,” Sammy Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez was born and raised in Columbia and says this is a dream come true.
“I've always really wanted to go to a game, whether it's a US game or not, I just want to go watch people play, I just wanna watch the best players in the world play,” Gonzalez said.
Brandon Rettke is another Columbia resident who thinks Kansas City is very deserving.
“I was a little worried that they were just going to do the big cities on the coast and the Midwest and we were going to be forgotten about,” Rettke said. “So us getting on in Kansas City is definitely gonna be awesome and have a lot of fans out there to support.”
Gonzalez and Rettke both play for AFC Columbia, a local semi-professional soccer team. It was formed last year and has about 30 players. The assistant coach, Brandon Russell, says he loves coaching this team.
“It's been great,” Russell said. “I've been around some of the best players that I've personally seen and been able to kick the ball around with, and it's been fantastic.”
Russell says he thinks a lot of the excitement comes from the fact that soccer is a universal sport.
“It's a game that can be very cheap to play,” he said. “Everybody can play, it doesn't matter. You know, it's just a fantastic game to just put a ball on the ground or whatever you have and start kicking.”
Regarding finances, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce expects this event to be a money-maker, and so does Pieter Hailombe, another AFC player.
“I think it's a great opportunity, in terms of football in the area, as well as just in terms of economic economic activity,” Hailombe said.
Hailombe grew up in Namibia and says he remembers watching the World Cup back in 2010. He says the excitement is completely valid.
“There's a lot of good stuff that the state of Missouri can expect for the World Cup,” he said.
In the coming years, tourism officials say Columbia is looking to Kansas City for next steps on how to best accommodate visitors. For now, fans are spending their time celebrating.