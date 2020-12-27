COLUMBIA - Columbia residents are dropping off Christmas trees at the Capen Park Mulch Site in an effort to clean up after Christmas celebrations.
The Capen Park Mulch Site, located off of Rock Quarry Road, accepts grass clippings, leaves, brush and small tree limbs at no cost to Columbia residents, according to the City of Columbia website.
Columbia resident and tree recycler Mary Still used the site to drop off her Christmas tree on Sunday, two days after the holiday.
"We're lucky to have a facility for recycling and so, I wanted to take my Christmas tree," Still said. "My mother always said the best thing about Christmas was the day after. Well, two days after."
The yard waste at the site is shredded and turned into mulch, some of which is used in the city's compost operation. Leftover mulch at the site is available for free to residents.
Columbia also has a yard waste site on Parkside Drive, near Cosmo Park. Both yard waste sites are open from dusk to dawn seven days a week.