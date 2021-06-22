Columbia residents responsible for removal of tree debris, city says

COLUMBIA - After severe storms passed through Columbia Sunday night, residents have been stuck with dealing with the aftermath. The City of Columbia will only pick up debris that can fit in a trash bag.
"At this point we are not picking up bundled branches and limbs from the curbside," Columbia Utilities Community Specialist Matt Nestor said."Everything that we pick up has to be in a bag, in the official City of Columbia bag."
This has led to a lot of frustration for some Columbia residents. Jamie Hecht Sr. is 71 years old and had a part of a tree fall right across his driveway on Sunday night. He says he can't afford to hire someone to remove for him.
"I called the City of Columbia and told them that it's not my fault the tree fell down," Hecht said. "All I was told is that there was nothing they can do. I felt very, very uncomfortable."
This forced Hecht into renting a U-Haul and removing the tree himself.
"In this situation, when people need help from the county, we hope to receive it," Hecht explained.
Many Columbia residents are in similar situations - having to bring truck loads of debris to the drop off zones.
If you're looking to remove debris from your property, the two drop off spots are on Parkside Drive by Cosmo Park and Capen Park on Rock Quarry Road. More information can be found here.