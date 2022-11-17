COLUMBIA - Columbia residents were given the opportunity to ask questions and comment on the proposed changes around the use of city logo refuse bags Thursday.
"What was the reason for the adoption of this crazy bag program in the first place? I could never figure it out," one Columbia resident said.
The Solid Waste Utility has recommended that the code be amended to no longer require the use of city logo bags as well as the requirement for the city to supply refuse bags.
Columbia residents currently receive vouchers in January and June to exchange for their black trash bags. Residents are only allowed to use the bags provided by the city.
"We need to decide because if it's decided that we're not going forward with the bags we don't have to order them," Matt Nester the Public Information Specialist said.
Although the cities bags are in use now, some residents want to know if roll carts could be an option for the city as well. However, Columbia residents were told that the conversation on roll carts was not up for discussion at tonight's meeting.
Additionally, The Utility estimates an annual savings of more than $1.15 million. Due to this, some residents want to know where that extra money will go.
"I would suggest that we should get money back versus the city getting a million and one dollars if that's our money you're using to pay for bags," another resident said.
The Utility will keep track of all comments and concerns and will propose them to the city counsel.
If the ordinance is repealed, City-logoed bags would no longer be required beginning Jan. 2.
The second meeting is scheduled for Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.
If you would like to submit you comments you can visit BeHeardComo.com