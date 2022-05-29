COLUMBIA - With various ways to spend Memorial Day weekend, some residents decided to spend their Saturday afternoon following Rock Bridge’s self-guided Sinkhole Trail.
Located at the Devil’s Icebox trailhead, the trail spans in a 1.5 mile loop around the park with an average finishing time of one hour and 10 minutes.
The trail allows residents to walk down a road that formerly belonged to the Rockbridge Mills industrial area. The historic site features sinkholes, old fields, concrete silos, and pipes used in the early 1900s.
The trail is considered moderate as visitors can experience drop offs, steep inclines, unstable surfaces, and stream crossings without bridges.
Recent Columbia resident David Greer, who moved from Knob Noster, Missouri, said the park was just one of the benefits of moving to Columbia.
“Knob Noster’s just a tiny little town and it’s just their Air Force Base [Whiteman]… So Columbia, you have a nice area where you can see the city, you can do things, and you have nature so you can go to the parks.” Greer said.
Greer brought his dogs along for his visit on Saturday, which he said added to his experience on the trail.
“The dogs got in the water [and] loved it. There wasn’t too much mud or anything. Beautiful trail, beautiful day.” Greer said.
Husband and wife, Terry and Pam Smith, described themselves as very occasional hikers. However, as natives of Columbia, they decided to take advantage of the Sinkhole Trail.
Terry Smith reflected on his almost 30-year residency in Columbia and the nature that surrounds him.
“Everything is preserved in Columbia. Everybody takes great care in preserving the habitat and surroundings.”
Pam Smith said the environment could provide a form of escape or release for visitors.
“I think in light of the state of our world right now, it’s a great treasure to come out and see the beauty of God’s handiwork in this place. It’s a real treasure.” Smith said.
Greer gave advice to residents who are beginners to hiking.
“I’d probably start right here in the [Devil’s] Icebox because [the] majority of the trail is all wooden pathways so you wouldn’t have to be in the rocks or the dirt.” Greer said.
Terry Smith emphasized the accessibility of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.
“No matter if you’re like, just occasional hikers like we are or people that really get into it. There’s all kinds of trails for every level and every type of person out here at Rock Bridge.” Smith said.
Rock Bridge Memorial State Park is open from sunrise to sunset every day. More information on this trail can be found by emailing rockbridgememorialstatepark@dnr.mo.gov or calling 573-449-7402. Leashes are required for dogs and mountain biking is allowed with dry conditions.