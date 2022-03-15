COLUMBIA - With spring around the corner, some mid-Missourians are already experiencing the seasonal change in allergies.
“Oh, man, they’re terrible so far this year,” said Scott Schwartz, who suffers from seasonal allergies. “If my allergies were acting up, there’s no way I’d be out here.”
MU Health Care's Dr. Margaret Day said she believes we're seeing the beginning of a typical spring.
“Especially in Missouri, we’re seeing a fair amount of allergy sufferers,” Dr. Day said.
Dr. Day is a family medicine doctor and one of the COVID-19 vaccine committee co-chairs. She said symptoms of allergies or any viral respiratory illnesses can mimic those of coronavirus.
“We’re still certainly in the time when we’re thinking about COVID-19 and influenza,” Dr. Day said. “There’s significant overlap between them, which does sometimes make it hard to diagnose.”
She said some symptoms to keep an eye on include runny nose, congestion, cough, shortness of breath and sometimes fevers.
Schwartz said he would happily deal with these seasonal symptoms if it meant the spring weather is here to stay.
“I’ll take seasonal allergies if it’s sunny and warm,” Schwartz said. “It’s definitely a mood booster.”
Dr. Day said wearing masks during the pandemic may have protected people from allergy symptoms over the past few years. However, most mid-Missourians are no longer wearing masks, so she said this year’s allergy symptoms could look a little different.
“That’s something we’ll be watching - you know - what kinds of infections are happening in our community,” Dr. Day said. “And even how allergies might present a little bit differently since we’re unmasked these days.”
She said MU Health Care has seen fewer cases of COVID-19 infections in the community, but it’s not quite at a zero transmission rate yet.
“If you develop new symptoms that could be indicative of COVID-19, we still recommend that you do test for it,” Dr. Day said.