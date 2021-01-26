COLUMBI- Columbia's new trash collection program, "Pay as You Throw," will take effect on Monday, Feb. 1, but several residents still have not received their vouchers.
Starting Monday, the Solid Waste Department will not collect curbside trash unless it is placed in a city-issued bag. The city is mailing vouchers to residents to redeem for their bags.
Columbia resident Jennifer James still hasn't received her bags. She's not sure what to do if the voucher doesn't arrive.
"I was hoping to snag some of [my brother's] bags, or maybe my neighbor will loan me a bag. I don't really know," she said.
Last week, residents had the opportunity to redeem their vouchers at a drive-through line in Cosmo Park. Many people hadn't yet received their vouchers.
People can redeem the vouchers at Columbia City Hall and local retail stores like Gerbes, Schnucks, Hy-Vee, Menards and Moser's.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are having groceries delivered. For some, this has been a problem.
Kelli Hoversten says she has had trouble getting bags delivered. The recycling system has been just as difficult.
"I have a mountain of recycling. I can't drive, so getting to their nasty, overflowing sites was not possible. And now I don't even know if my old recycling bags are still good," she said.
Matt Nestor is the Community Relations Specialist for the City of Columbia Utilities. He addressed Hoversten's issue, saying that old recycling bags are still acceptable under the new system.
Nestor says the city will help residents who haven't received vouchers.
"Call 874-CITY. We'll work with you, and try to figure out what happened with the vouchers and try to get you what you need, especially on week one," he said.
Residents are free to use as many bags per week as they choose, as long as they are city-issued bags. Each bag must weigh less than 50 pounds.
The new policy begins on Monday, Feb. 1. For more information, visit the city website.