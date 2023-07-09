COLUMBIA — The District recently sent a flyer out to several downtown Columbia businesses requesting business operators to ask their employees not to park in front of their stores. KOMU took to the streets of downtown to find out whether or not downtown shoppers and workers think employees should park at meters in front of the shops they work at.
Kloe Braden and William Hatch parked at a meter downtown on Sunday to get ice cream. Kloe used to work at a downtown business. She said her managers didn't mind if employees parked at meters.
"They were like...you can always just park on the sides and go out and pay for your meters every two hours, it's up to you, and that's what we did," she said.
Hatch said as a customer, he has had problems finding parking downtown.
"Every other time we park it's always full, there's never a place to park. It seems like it's just running a maze until we find someone that's pulling out or just find an empty spot," he said. "But it's always at least 15 and up to 30 minutes of just looking around."
He added, "I feel like taking parking away from the employees is working backwards. They need to be here for us to go into the store and buy stuff. We need to take care of the employees and find a place where they can park and make it comfortable for the customers to park close walk in."
Devin Hall works at Pizza Tree in downtown. She said the owner only asks them to move to a parking lot in an alley behind their building when it's very busy.
Hall added that most Pizza Tree employees park in a garage a few blocks down the street. "I think the parking garage is the best because you don't have to feed the meter every few hours."
Hall explained that their delivery drivers often park near the front of the store. "For drivers, it's easiest to not have to walk half a block with a large bag of pizza."
Hall added, "I think it comes down to customers wanting their pizza on time, which is also what we want. We want to get it to you as hot and fast as possible and to do that we need to be as close to the store as possible."
Many online have questioned why so many parking spots have a red bag over them that says '"no parking."
There are 32 parking spots on 8th Street and Cherry Street near the Tiger Hotel covered by these bags that are reserved for their valet until August 11. The 8th and Cherry parking garage is closed for construction. The hotel normally has one floor reserved in the garage.