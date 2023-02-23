COLUMBIA - The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) approved a few amendments to its Major Roadway Plan at a meeting held Thursday.
However, not all residents are confident in the plan as it is.
The Major Roadway Plan would expand Philips Farm Road in south Columbia, creating a new corridor in that area for residents to travel east to west besides Grindstone Parkway.
It would extend Philips Farm Road to Southampton Drive through the road that is currently called Veterans United Parkway.
According to the Community Development Director Tim Teddy, this new roadway would hopefully lessen the congestion on Grindstone as south Columbia continues to develop.
Kevin Roberson, President of the Board of Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, said he's worried about what this expansion would do to the natural areas in south Columbia.
"I'm concerned about the plan because I want to try and protect the sensitive areas of the southern part of this metro area near Rock Bridge State Park," Roberson said. "We don't want this road to become commercial like Grindstone Parkway has become."
Roberson claims that the community was told the initial expansion of Grindstone Parkway would solve the problem of east to west development. Now, he said, it's clear that isn't the case.
He also doesn't think the plan has had enough public input.
"I'm not necessarily saying the plan is bad," Roberson said. "I just don't think there's been enough information out there that's allowed people to come to the meetings and understand and certainly not when the meetings are at 2:30 p.m. on a work day. A lot of concerned citizens actually have to work for a living."
Teddy said the Major Roadway Plan has been in place for decades. Roberson thinks the city has changed a lot since that time, though.
"One of the things we heard several times today is that these plans have been plans for 30 years," Roberson said. "The city has almost doubled in population in the last 30 years, though, so lots of things have changed. Maybe it's time to stop and think about what we're doing."
Teddy said there will be more public forums where people will be able to comment on any aspect of the plan as time goes on. As of right now, the plan isn't actually going to see construction any time soon.
"It's just a long-range plan at this point," Teddy said. "We weren't initiating a project. To actually get it built, there's no timetable for that."