COLUMBIA − With the University of Missouri's Homecoming approaching this weekend, many Columbia restaurant owners and employees are preparing for large crowds.
Sidney Bentil, a bartender at Room 38, said they are already almost completely booked up this weekend.
"We're basically entirely booked up this weekend, but this is what we expected," Bentil said. "Homecoming weekend is obviously going to be one of the busier weekends of the year."
Bentil said Room 38 faced some staffing shortages in the summer, but they have been back and staffed up ever since.
"We had some staffing shortages in the summer, a couple of issues with the kitchen being a little short staffed but ever since the [school] year started rolling again we've gotten that worked out," Bentil said. "We have a lot of new door guys, new servers, a couple new hostesses and the bar staff is pretty firm right now."
Bud's BBQ, a newly opened restaurant downtown, will participate in its first homecoming in Columbia.
"We're excited about homecoming, in fact the parade comes right in front of us. With our windows open, it's going to be a great time, we couldn't be more excited for it," owner Jason Paetzold said.
Paetzold said they are ready to manage the crowds this weekend.
"We've got a team that's ready, willing and able to take care of everyone that comes, so we're really expecting the streets to be packed, our doors to be open and everyone having a good time," Paetzold said.
Downtown Columbia is already filling up with crowds as we approach Homecoming this weekend. Many business owners say they are ready to be busy. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/7ie4jhmyXx— Sara Rooney (@_sararooney) October 7, 2021
Longtime restaurant owner Richard Walls said game day weekends are always busy weekends at the Heidelberg.
"Homecoming is always one of our busiest weekends of the year. A lot of people come back every year for homecoming," Walls said. "We just plan on being as busy as we can and staffing up and taking care of business."
Walls said despite many businesses struggling with staffing shortages, they have managed to stay staffed.
"We've been fairly well staffed. We're right next to campus and been open over 15 years so we've maintained a pretty good staffing level," Walls said.
Walls said when school is in session, he always anticipates being busy.
For more information of the MU's homecoming festivities, visit their website.