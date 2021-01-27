COLUBIA- New numbers from Jan. 1 show retail vacancies in Columbia only had a slight jump from 2020 to 2021 and is far below the national average.
Plaza Commercial Reality reported a 7.63% retail vacancy rate by square footage, just a .73% bump from a year ago, before COVID-19 reached the United States.
The number is far below the 2020 national average of 13%. A member from the Columbia Chamber of Commerce said the type of businesses in Columbia help the city stay ahead of the curve.
"One of the things that's helped our community a lot that we've seen in the past and other times is that we're a very diverse community in the type of business makeup that we have," Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick said.
Plaza Reality also credits the low vacancy numbers to Columbia's diverse businesses.
"It is more recessive resistant than the national economy in our view," Plaza Realty Vice President Mike Grellner said. "We have not seen a huge drop off in enrollments to date."
Both agree PPP loans also helped retail businesses stay open. The legislation helped a downtown Columbia store owner, but he has a different theory to why the vacancy numbers in the city stayed low.
"The biggest reason, is our customers are loyal and help us out," Yellow Dog Bookshop Owner Joe Chevalier said. "People love these places. They know if they go away, there is not an easy replacement."
Restaurants are included in the retail vacancy percentage.
The new data is a snapshot of the retail vacancy percentage on Jan. 1 of 2021 and is not a running average of the entire year. However, Grellner said numbers typically do not fluctuate much on a day-to-day basis.