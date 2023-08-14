COLUMBIA - A Columbia retirement home is working to make the back-to-school season a little sweeter for students.
Lenoir Woods Senior Services held its annual baked good auction fundraiser to raise money to purchase school supplies for the children and grandchildren of its staff.
“As we all know, school supplies are very expensive," said Lorrye Linhart, Community Finance Director at Lenoir Woods and auction organizer. "And this is just Lenoir's way of helping our staff.”
This was the 10th year of the program, and this year's sale brought in a record breaking number.
"This year we earned nearly $9,200 dollars," said Linhart.
Linhart says the funds brought in this year will provide school supplies to about 190 school children. She says the yearly event is very popular with the seniors at Lenoir Woods.
“They love this program. Our residents here are very giving," said Linhart.
Some baked goods in the auction sold for more than a hundred dollars each. Lenoir Woods employee Rhonda Atcon makes a carrot cake that sold for $240 during the auction.
“The seniors here love desserts, so they will outbid for delicious cakes,” said Atcon.
Judith Chmielewski has been a resident at Lenoir Woods for 14 years, and has participated in the auction since the very beginning.
“I love to bake, I’ve always baked," said Chmielewski. "And so as long as I can, I will help out that way.”
Chmielewski says she is happy to help children, especially those of the Lenoir Woods staff.
“They are just wonderful people and we just want to help out whatever way we can,” said Chmielewski.