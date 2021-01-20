COLUMBIA- Columbia will hang its piece of the "Treasures of Boone County" mural in City Hall next to the Cashier's Office later this week.
"These are their beloved treasures and that piece of the puzzle will be with them forever to enjoy," mural artist Stacy "Wildy" Self said.
Columbia's portion is part of a larger 25-foot tall mural in the shape of Boone County. It is broken into eight pieces with paintings representing the communities of eight different areas.
Self put two years into the project, traveling to each city to get local input and having residents paint on the mural.
The piece debuted in the Boone County History and Culture Center on March 14, 2020, but COVID-19 lockdowns shut down the museum the next day.
"The museum was closed for a long time, but then attendance was real low," Self said. "It was a shame because we took it down, and I was so sad that everyone missed this magnificent, massive, beautiful piece."
A Boone County official said splitting up the pieces gives Boone residents a chance to see what they might have missed.
"Most people didn't get to see it," Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson said. "Then when they see those pieces in their own community, they could say, 'Oh my gosh, that's what this thing is about.'"
Hallsville was the first to receive their piece and are displaying it at City Hall.
After giving up her studio due to COVID-19, Self is touching up the remaining six pieces in her house and garage before Boone County distributes them.
"I had to close down my studio and gallery," Self said. "I did that basically of my own free will, for the safety and well-being of the community."
The pandemic limited opportunities to see the mural altogether, but Thompson said a reunion may be in order.
"We hope at some time to put all of the pieces back into one and then they can see it all as one piece of art," Thompson said.
The eight pieces represent Columbia, Hallsville, Centralia, Harrisburg, Rocheport, Ashland, Sturgeon and the Boone County River Communities.
A video of the entire mural is on Boone County's Youtube page.