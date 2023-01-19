COLUMBIA - A Columbia clergy leader was named as one of 13 plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Thursday against the state of Missouri that seeks to abolish the state's abortion ban.
Molly Housh Gordon is a reverend at Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia. The lawsuit, which was filed in St. Louis City Circuit Court, claims House Bill No. 126 violates the state constitutional mandate of a separation of church and state. The bill bans abortion in the state except for extreme medical emergencies.
All sponsors of the lawsuit, titled Rev. Traci Blackmon v State of Missouri, are clergy leaders.
"I think it's really important for the legislature to know that clergy, people of faith, want to uphold the separation of church and state," Gordon said. "There are many perspectives about every issue that are not a single perspective that can be enshrined in the law."
Gordon said she thinks the people of mid-Missouri support a separation of church and state.
"... Support a conversation that can unfold when every religious perspective is allowed to have a voice without one being forced upon everyone else," she said.
Over 20 defendants are listed in the lawsuit, including Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Roger Johnson. Johnson's office has yet to comment on the suit.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey released a statement Thursday afternoon.
"I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children, and that includes unborn children," Bailey said. "As Attorney General, I will protect the Constitution and defend the right to life with every tool at my disposal."
Bailey's response also references the U.S. Supreme Court case Harris v McRae.
"...the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has won on similar claims at the Missouri Supreme Court. We look forward to doing it again," Bailey said.
The 13 clergy leaders represent six different denominations and come from congregations across the state.
The lawsuit is being brought on by Americans United, the National Women's Law Center, and Arnold & Porter.
Americans United CEO Rachel Laser notes the "robust" protections of the separation of church and state within the Missouri Constitution.
"[The Missouri] constitution has provided longstanding, deep, deep commitment to church-state separation for every citizen of this state," Laser said. "And I think it's something that Missourians are very proud of."
Americans United shared quotes from each clergy member in the lawsuit, explaining their stance on abortion and why they entered the suit. They also included messages from state lawmakers that they claim clearly showcase religious motivations regarding their abortion views that has affected their legislating abilities.
Michelle Banker is the director of reproductive rights and health litigation for the National Women's Law Center.
"State constitutions are really paramount and important in protecting our rights. That is why we are bringing this lawsuit under the Missouri state constitution," Banker said. "To say that no, the Missouri state constitution doesn't abide this establishment into law of one religion that rely undermines the health and the lives of women and all who can become pregnant and inhibits their ability to participate equally in society."
This filing occurred three days before the 50th Anniversary of the Supreme Court passage of Roe v Wade. This is the first joint lawsuit that Americans United and National Women's Law Center have filed jointly to protect reproductive rights.