COLUMBIA - Columbia’s warming centers are gearing up for winter as the temperature will keep dropping in the coming weeks.
These centers are used to house people who need shelter from the extreme temperatures of heat and cold.
Janet Thompson, Boone County’s District II Commissioner, said the elements can harm you, so the county needs safe spaces for people to go.
“That puts everything about your life at risk. It puts your health at risk, and so it's one of the things that we as a community have deemed important,” Thompson said.
However, COVID-19 has made it difficult to have visitors.
Erika Coffman, the Recreation Services Manager at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC), said due to the pandemic, they had to limit their space for people who come to their warming and cooling center.
"A few of our, what I'd say our concession areas typically had tables and chairs and things like that,” Coffman said. “We’ve minimized the number of touchpoints that we have to maintain and keep clean in our facility right now, so those tables and chairs are not there.”
Some facilities had to stop offering their space as a warming and cooling center because they were worried about the amount of people that would enter the space.
Rebecca Estes, Senior Planner at the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services, said certain facilities were concerned that they could not keep up with the COVID-19 guidelines.
“COVID has made it more difficult. We’ve had a few entities that have just withdrawn because they would not be able to provide the social distancing in that shared community space that they were able to provide in the past,” Estes said.
Estes also said they plan to make sure that everyone feels safe inside their warming centers, so people can go somewhere if need be.
“We want to be able to ensure that continues and in a safe way, that so they’re not putting themselves at risk and, you know I’m getting out from the cold, but now I might be putting myself at risk for COVID,” Estes said.
Columbia public health officials said if any business or facility is open to becoming a warming and cooling center, they are always interested in more.
