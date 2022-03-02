COLUMBIA - Columbia hair salon owner Bridget Williams says hair is a major part of self identity.
“I think it's important because it gives you the confidence and the boldness to go into the world and be confident. If you don't feel good about your hair, you have a tendency to be more intimidated, a little more insecure. You're not confident,” Bridget Williams said.
House bill 1743 would "prohibit certain discriminatory practices on the basis of hair texture and protective hairstyles." The bill is sponsored by Rep. Shamed Dogan (R-Ballwin).
Dogan said the bill will go into its third reading either on Thursday or early next week. So far, the bill has received bi-partisan support.
"It's a big part of people's identity, their personal identity, cultural identity as African Americans and its something that's very important to people in our culture because it’s a means of expressing who you are," Dogan said.
Bridget Williams owns Artistry Salon, and she has over 20 years of experience working in the beauty industry. When she first started, there were not any teachers at her school who taught how to cut and work with African American hair.
“Because at that time, it wasn't very many African American people coming through the school, and there wasn't any teachers. So there wasn't a lot of education based around African American hair,” Bridget Williams said.
Bridget Williams said she personally has not experienced hair discrimination before, but she said she is aware that hair culture is often discriminated against.
“I have definitely followed hair culture and seen in a lot of ways where people are discriminated against based on how they choose to wear their hair," Bridgett Williams said. "I think it's so unfortunate because who are you to tell a person how they, how their hair grows out of their head is right or wrong? You know, so I just really feel like that, you know, I'm really happy to see something being done about it."
Bridget Williams said she thinks there has always been discrimination in the culture of Black hair.
She said she believes the House bill is important, but "sad that discrimination takes place in the first place." She said it can affect how someone feels about themselves and their self-confidence.
“If this is what's growing out of my head, who are you to tell me that it's not professional, or right or acceptable, this is who I am," Bridgett Williams said.
Bridget Williams emphasized that people should be allowed to be themselves and express themselves in any way they please, especially hair.
"So I'm very happy to see something going across the state and governmental level that can change that," Bridget Williams said. "I think it's kind of sad that we even have to go there. You know, I think it's just kind of sad that we even have to have things like that in place just to protect ourselves, in how we were created, but we are moving forward."
She said she strives to create a community environment at her salon, where people can feel comfortable. She said she also works to keep it a professional atmosphere and to fight stigmas.
“I think in our culture, it's kind of this stigma when you go into the salon community, you're there forever, and people are gossiping, and it's kind of not this place of professionalism, and I feel like I really strive to change the perception of what Black hair salons are” Bridget Williams said.
In her 20 years, Bridget said she has had over a 100 clients. She said the friendships are what she values the most, and that her self identity comes from her clients.
“I'm able to express my artistic ability with the hairstyling that I put on my clients,” Bridget Williams said. “When you can choose when your hair looks good, you feel good. You're bold, you're confident. You're ready to take on the world. So it gives you a sense of self and confidence and worth.”
Katina Williams is a first time customer after he daughter recommended the Artistry Salon. Katina Williams said hair is all about self identity.
“My hair gives me self confidence. After I get it down today, I’ll just feel better, so I do better at my job, because I look good,” Katina Williams said.
Katrina Williams said she learned to take care of her hair at a young age. Now she comes to the salon because she said taking care of her natural hair is too much work.
“A lot goes into it. I just could not keep up with treating my natural hair and making it look good,” Katina Williams said, as Bridget fixed her hair extensions on Wednesday.
The Missouri House gave its initial approval for the bill on Monday. If the bill is approved in an upcoming vote, it will be passed to the Senate.