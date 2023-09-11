COLUMBIA − The Columbia School Board voted Monday night to approve an application that could bring $300,000 for enhanced security across the district.
In June, Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 2 into law, which allocated $50 million to school districts across the state in order to enhance their security. Columbia Public Schools applied for $900,000 during the first round of applications, though it was denied by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
The district's new application is for $300,000.
"I think the biggest thing is that you always want to remain vigilant when it comes to safety and security," District Spokesperson, Michelle Baumstark, said.
If approved by DESE, $122,000 of the funds would go towards building an access management system to identify and track school visitors entering buildings, which allows for more comprehensive school visitor management.
The remainder would go to a new access buzz-in system, additional security cameras and hardened ballistic doors.
"We are certainly optimistic," Baumstark said. "It's our second time applying, and [we are] hopeful we get awarded in this next round of requests."
In the proposal, CPS says they do not currently have a visitor management system, nor do they provide safety and security training for all staff, substitute teachers and volunteers.