COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School Board on Monday approved a series of policy updates on a range of issues ranging from investigations into abuse by staff and removal of students that have committed crimes.
Under the new rules, allegations of student abuse must treat all types of abuse the same, including sexual abuse. If staff find reasonable cause of abuse, the district must act immediately to report the abuse. The Children's Division is made up of professionally trained staff to deal with instances of child abuse.
This comes after Senate Bill 681 made several changes to the statutes affecting how school districts in the state investigate child abuse.
The policy defines abuse as "any physical injury or emotion abused inflicted on a child other than by accidental means by those responsible for the child's care. The definition also specifies that spanking students does not count as abuse, as long as its done in a way that does not violate state law.
SB 681 also requires school districts to make plans for students who have epilepsy or a seizure disorder. That means the new CPS plan requires schools to develop individualized health plans and emergency action plans for students in cooperation with parents or guardians and health care providers.
These individualized health and emergency action plans come in addition to requirements all Missouri public schools must follow including:
- Complying with immunization requirements
- Excluding students with a contagious disease from attending
- Reporting the presence or suspected presence of diseases schools must report to the state by law
The last updated policy clarifies the district's handling of students suspected of committing a crime. Whereas the previous policy only contacted law enforcement when a student had committed a crime on district property or at a district activity, the new policy allows the district to involve law enforcement if a student is suspected of committing a crime on district property or at a district event.